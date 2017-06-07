Eric Trump Goes Off On His Father’s Critics: ‘They’re Not Even People’ (VIDEO)

Eric Trump on Tuesday night lashed out at people critical of his father during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, saying that he’s “never seen hatred” like what he’s seen directed at the President.

“To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad,” Eric Trump said on Fox News, referring to critics of President Donald Trump. “Morality’s just gone, morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country.”

“You see the Democratic Party, they’re imploding. They’re imploding. They have no message. You see the head of the DNC, who is a total whack job,” he continued, referring to Tom Perez, the former labor secretary. “There’s no leadership there. And so what to they do? They become obstructionists because they have no message of their own. They have no solid candidates of their own.”

Eric Trump charged that Democrats have tried to obstruct the President and his family.

“They come after us viciously,” he said.

He also went after the media, suggesting that news outlets prompt criticism of his father and the Trump administration.

“I blame the media because it’s out of control,” Eric Trump told Hannity. “The way they act are out of control.”

Watch the interview via Fox News: