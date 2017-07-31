TPM Livewire

Rohrabacher Booed At ‘From Russia With Trump’ Political Convention Panel

Susan Walsh/AP
Published July 31, 2017 10:56 am

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) on Sunday faced boos and heckling from the audience of a panel called “From Russia With Trump” at a political convention.

Rohrabacher, who is so well known for defending Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin that he has been dubbed “Putin’s favorite congressman,” sat on the panel at Politicon with Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), CNN commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro and former NSA intelligence officer Malcolm Nance.

Rohrabacher said he appreciated the opportunity to talk to people “who obviously don’t like me,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Members of the audience demanded that Rohrabacher hold “town hall meetings” in his district, called the congressman “paranoid” and shouted, “Shame on you!”

Rohrabacher responded to hecklers, “It’s usually fascists who don’t let somebody talk.”

When Rohrabacher brought up former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the Clinton foundation as counter points, according to the report, a man in the audience yelled, “Fox News talking point!”

“Let’s avoid outright hostility,” the panel’s moderator Vince Houghton said.

According to the report, Houghton did not ask Rohrabacher about his own alleged ties to Russia, but thanked him at the end of the panel for appearing before a hostile audience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
