TPM Livewire

Cummings Calls NYT Report A ‘Smoking Gun With A Lot Of Dark Smoke’

PIN-IT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published May 16, 2017 6:54 pm

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday described a New York Times report that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop his investigation of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as “a smoking gun with a lot of dark smoke.”

In an interview, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD): “Do you see that potentially as an obstruction of justice?”

“Yes I do, simple as that,” Cummings said. “I think the President has been — has had basically — he hasn’t had to answer to anybody, really, up to now. And now he stepped over the line. Clearly we’ve got a smoking gun with a lot of dark smoke. And it is very, very unfortunate and I think it’s a sad day for our country.”

Blitzer asked if the report described an incident that was “potentially impeachable, if it’s an obstruction of justice?”

“I think we’re going to have to look into it a little bit further, Wolf. But I would think so,” Cummings said.

He added that his committee had requested records from the White House on Flynn’s hiring and firing, among other issues.

“Now this perhaps provides us with an answer as to why we haven’t been able to get one single syllable from the White House,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

All Dems On House Oversight, Judiciary Panels Call For Investigation Into Trump about 9 hours ago

All the Democratic members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Tuesday requested...

GOP Sen.: 'Weasel' Who Leaked Details Of Russia Meeting Is The Real Criminal about 9 hours ago

During a discussion of recent revelations surrounding the White House, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID)...

Chaffetz Says He Wants To See Comey Memo: 'I Have My Subpoena Pen Ready' about 10 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday said that he is ready to...

Cummings Calls NYT Report A 'Smoking Gun With A Lot Of Dark Smoke' about 10 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday described a New York...

Sen. Angus King: We Are Getting Closer To The Possibility Of Impeaching Trump about 10 hours ago

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) on Tuesday said that if President Donald Trump asked James...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.