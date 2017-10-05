TPM Livewire

Cummings Asks FBI To Review Jared And Ivanka's Private Email Accounts

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee,  on Thursday asked the FBI to review Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s private email accounts to determine whether they shared or stored any classified information on the private server.

The Democratic congressman sent a letter to the FBI after reports from USA Today that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump re-routed their personal email accounts to computers run by the Trump Organization.

The couple reportedly transferred their email accounts less than two days after Cummings and the rest of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform sent them letters directing them to not relocate or transfer the records on their private email accounts while the committee is investigating the private accounts.

Cummings asked the FBI to review the emails and conduct a probe similar to its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account.

The ranking member of the oversight committee also sent letters to Kushner and Trump and a preservation request to GoDaddy, which houses the email accounts and servers. He sent a similar letter to the Trump Organization, which is where the private accounts are now housed, according to the letter.

“If these reports are accurate, they raise serious questions about your actions,” Cummings wrote to Trump and Kushner. “Although there may be legitimate reasons for transferring email accounts to different servers, neither you nor anyone from the White House contacted the Committee before you took these steps, despite the fact that you had received our letters before you reportedly took these actions.”

He requested an immediate briefing with the couple and asked them to save all the documents “regardless of whether you may believe they are personal or official.”

Read the letter to the FBI below:

Read the letter to Trump and Kushner below:

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
