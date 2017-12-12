TPM Livewire

NRSC Chair Says Jones Should Vote With GOP To ‘Truly Represent Alabama’

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 12, 2017 10:51 pm

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee urged Alabama’s newly elected Democratic senator, Doug Jones, to “do the right thing” and vote with Republicans.

“Tonight’s results are clear — the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Gardner said in a statement. 

“I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican Majority.”

Gardner was one of the strongest Republican voices in the Senate calling for the Republican candidate in the race, Roy Moore, to drop out following several reports that he made inappropriate sexual advances on teenagers as an assistant district attorney, including alleged sexual assault. 

Gardner cut off NRSC funding to Moore’s campaign and said he would support the Senate expelling Moore if he were elected.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NRSC Chair Says Jones Should Vote With GOP To 'Truly Represent Alabama' 23 seconds ago

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee urged Alabama’s newly elected Democratic senator,...

Networks Say Alabama Race Is Too Early To Call As Polls Close about 3 hours ago

As polls closed in Alabama Tuesday night in the special election to fill Attorney...

WaPo Reporters Barred From Roy Moore Election Night Event about 3 hours ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday barred Washington Post reporters from his...

Moore Spox Falls Silent When Told Bible Isn't Required For Oaths Of Office about 5 hours ago

A spokesman for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign on Tuesday appeared dumbfounded...

Moore Spox: He 'Probably' Still Thinks Homosexual Conduct Should Be Illegal about 6 hours ago

A spokesman for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Tuesday said that Moore...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.