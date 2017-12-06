TPM Livewire

Conway Defends Support For Moore By Questioning Why Franken Still In Senate

Alex Brandon/AP
Published December 6, 2017 8:38 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday morning defended President Donald Trump’s support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore by questioning why Democrats haven’t put more pressure on Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign.

Moore faces allegations from several women that he made inappropriate sexual or romantic advances toward them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s. Several women have accused Franken of groping them while posing for pictures, and a photo shows Franken reaching out toward a woman’s breasts for a posed photo.

Asked on CNN’s “New Day” why Trump has decided to back Moore despite the allegations he faces, Conway noted that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) did not call on Franken to resign on Tuesday when asked about the accusations that he groped several women.

“Everywhere I turn I see hypocrisy,” Conway said.

She also said that Trump backs Moore because he needs the Republican vote in the Senate, and she argued that Trump’s support has helped Moore in the polls.

“When the President endorsed Luther strange, Luther Strange shot up in the polls by double digits. When the president endorsed Roy Moore, when he started talking about Doug Jones, the opponent here, which you still don’t want to talk about but the president does, Roy Moore took a lead in the polls again,” she said. “Why is that? Because the President himself came out and said he doesn’t want a liberal in the Senate.”

 

 

 

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
