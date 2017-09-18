Conway: Emmy Stars Were ‘So Easy With An Insult About Our Leader’

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway criticized the Emmys Monday morning for being politically slanted against the President.

“You’re showing the world that you are so easy with an insult about our leader,” she told Fox News of the stars in attendance. “I think that’s really unfortunate, actually.”

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Conway said the television awards show fit a pattern.

“Between the Emmys… the Miss America pageant was very politicized, our sports are very politicized, and it looks like the ratings are suffering,” she said. “It looks like America is responding by tuning out because they want you to stick to your knitting.”

“They want you to, I guess in this case, read the stuff other people write for you. And so they’re welcome to their opinion, but how does it really fit?”

Conway congratulated former White House Communications Director Sean Spicer for his “introspection and good humor,” referring to his cameo on the award show, but then pivoted back to criticizing the event.

“People have the right to speak freely,” she said. “That’s very obvious. We live in the greatest democracy in the world that allows that. We’re doing it presently. But again, to what end? In other words, it doesn’t really — You’re alienating at least 63 million Americans who supported this President last time. But you’re alienating many more who want the President to succeed. And you’re showing the world that you are so easy with an insult about our leader. I think that’s really unfortunate, actually.”

She predicted that Trump would not congratulate Alec Baldwin on his award for impersonating the President.

“He probably barely noticed,” Conway said of Trump.