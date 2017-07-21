Conway: Clinton Herself Was ‘Treasure Trove’ Of Damaging Information

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who served as campaign manager for Donald Trump, said she didn’t have to look very hard to find “damaging negative information” on their opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“I didn’t have to look any further than Hillary Clinton when I wanted damaging, negative information on Hillary Clinton. It was all there. She was a walking, talking, treasure trove of negative information,” Conway said, appearing on “Fox and Friends” Friday.

Conway’s comments come in the wake of news about a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer amid promises of damaging information about Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign. Then-campaign chair Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner also attended the meeting.

On July 11, Trump Jr. published a chain of emails that outlined the lead-up to the meeting.

The emails reveal Trump Jr. was promised damaging information about Clinton as part of the Russian government’s efforts to help his father’s campaign. All three Trump associates involved in the meeting have been asked to speak before the Senate committees looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. and Manafort are scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 26 and Kushner will will speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday.