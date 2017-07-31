Chris Collins: Last Week Was A ‘Great Week’ For Trump

Last week the President launched repeated attacks on his attorney general publicly, announced major policy about who can serve in the military —that was met with bipartisan backlash — on Twitter, was criticized for his highly political speech at a Boy Scouts rally, replaced his chief of staff after his communications director made public profane comments about him and Republicans failed to repeal Obamacare.

“This has been a great week for the President,” Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said on CNN Monday morning.

“I was at the jamboree, you know, 40,000 Boy Scouts shouting ‘We love Trump, we love Trump.’ Banning transgenders, which is probably supported by the vast majority of Americans,” he said.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota cut him short saying “he didn’t tell the Pentagon, the joint chiefs of staff were taken by surprise. How is that a great rollout of a new policy?

“President Trump is President Trump. He is the commander-in-chief. He can roll things out however he wants,” Collins said.

“On Friday we were in New York City talking about ms-13 (gangs), something that is the scourge of America, he’s taking the fight to the criminal element, dealing with North Korea, dealing with Russia, and now he has solidified the inner circle of the West Wing with John Kelly, Anthony Scaramucci, two great individuals,” he said. “I think it’s all coming together extremely well as we move into tax reform.”