TPM Livewire

CNN Host Shuts Down GOPer As C’Ville Interview Gets Heated: ‘Stop Talking’

PIN-IT
By Published August 17, 2017 11:56 am

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan got into a heated exchange with a Republican Senate candidate after he claimed that hate groups shouting Nazi slogans were “not the issue” in the wake of violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia Republican Corey Stewart, who announced a bid for Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) seat in July, blamed “weak, lily-livered Republicans” for not standing up “for conservative values” and the preservation of Confederate statues in public places.

“There has long been a debate, and a nonviolent debate, about the appropriate place for Confederate statues. That’s not where this is anymore,” Bolduan replied. “There were people there shouting ‘Jews will not replace us.’ You condemn that, right?”

“Absolutely. Everybody condemns that. But that’s not the issue here,” Stewart said. “The issue is you’ve got the violent left.”

He claimed “not even establishment Republicans have come out and condemned the far left group, antifa, which has been espousing violence and attacking people.”

Pressed on why that might be, Stewart said, “Because establishment Republicans are afraid of being labeled by CNN as racists and bigots. And they know that that’s exactly what you’re going to do and there’s only a few of us that are going to stand up to you.”

“Is it possible that it’s because someone died who was counter-protesting?” Bolduan said.

“You’re trying to use this poor women’s death to say that Confederate monuments should be taken down,” Stewart retorted. “That’s exactly what you’re trying to say, Kate.”

“Corey. In no way, if you’re — if we could all be a little intellectually honest here, in no way am I conflating the two,” Bolduan began.

“Intellectually honest? Coming from CNN, I just don’t — I don’t see that at all,” Stewart interjected.

“I am the anchor of this show. I’m asking the question. Hold on a second. In no way am I conflating two things,” Bolduan fired back, speaking over Stewart as he tried to interrupt again. “Stop talking. Stop talking. Stop talking for a second. You’re the guest on my show. I would like to continue the conversation with you, respectfully.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN Host Shuts Down GOPer As C'Ville Interview Gets Heated: 'Stop Talking' 13 seconds ago

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan got into a heated exchange with a Republican Senate candidate...

Paul LePage Says Confederate Statues Are Comparable To 9/11 Memorial 7 minutes ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said Thursday that removing statues and monuments for Confederate...

Graham Responds To Trump Twitter Rant: ‘Please Fix This’ about 1 hours ago

After President Donald Trump lashed out against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Thursday for criticizing Trump’s remarks...

Phoenix Mayor Calls On Trump To Delay Planned Campaign Rally After C'Ville about 2 hours ago

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to...

Robert E. Lee Monument In Ohio To Be Removed about 2 hours ago

After debates between township and city officials in a community near Cincinnati over which...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.