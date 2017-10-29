Christie: ‘We’ve Heard Nothing’ To Indicate Trump Is Under Investigation

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said he has heard nothing to indicate that President Donald Trump is a target of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I think the good news, from the President’s perspective, is he’s not under investigation,” Christie said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“How do you know that the President’s not under investigation?” Jake Tapper pressed.

“Well, the last news that we’ve received, Jake, publicly, is that the President was told he’s not under investigation. We’ve heard nothing to the contrary,” Christie said. “So I’m making that statement off of the public information that we’ve already been given.”

Christie made the same claim on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” and, pressed to support his claim, said that “no one has told” Trump that he is under investigation.

CNN reported Friday night that Mueller filed the first official charges in his investigation, approved by a federal grand jury.