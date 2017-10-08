TPM Livewire

Dem Sen. Murphy: Tillerson Resigning Wouldn’t Solve ‘The Problem’

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 8, 2017 9:48 am

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Sunday said that if Rex Tillerson resigned as secretary of state, it would not solve the “absolutely catastrophic dysfunction of this White House.”

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he thinks Tillerson should resign, Murphy said, “I don’t that that solves the problem.”

“I think the President should stop undermining the people in his administration,” he added. “I think he should stop doing hurtful things to the country’s national security, like telling the North Koreans that there’s no diplomatic path for them to give up nuclear weapons.”

Murphy said he has “big disagreements with Sec. Tillerson.”

“I don’t think he’s been a good secretary of state,” he said. “But I’m not sure that there’s anyone that can succeed in that position given the just absolutely catastrophic dysfunction of this White House.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
