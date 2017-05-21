TPM Livewire

Chaffetz: ‘I Hope’ Trump Didn’t Disparage Comey To Top Russian Diplomats

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published May 21, 2017 10:50 am

House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Sunday said he hopes a report that President Donald Trump disparaged former FBI Director James Comey to Russian officials is not true.

Asked on ABC’s “This Week” to respond to a report that Trump told Russian officials Comey was a “nut job,” Chaffetz said, “Well, I hope that’s not true.”

“I don’t know if that was said or not said,” he said. “You would like, I would think, the President to kind of beat them over the head with the fact that if they did, the Russians, if they actually did interfere in any way, shape, or form, how wrong that is and how outraged America is on both sides of the aisle.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak that Comey was “crazy, a real nut job.”

“I faced great pressure because of Russia,” Trump said, according to the Times. “That’s taken off.”

The White House did not dispute the accuracy of those quotes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rubio: 'People Got What They Voted For' When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama 10 minutes ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers' pleas for less drama...

Trump Invokes 'Shared Interests And Values' In Speech To Muslim Leaders about 2 hours ago

In a speech to Muslim leaders during his first trip abroad since taking office,...

McMaster Says He Doesn't Remember If Trump Told Russians Comey Was 'Nut Job' about 3 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said he does not remember whether President...

McCain: I'm 'Almost Speechless' Over Report Of Trump's Remarks To Russians about 4 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Sunday said he was "almost speechless" about a report...

Chaffetz: 'I Hope' Trump Didn't Disparage Comey To Top Russian Diplomats about 5 hours ago

House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Sunday said he hopes a report that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.