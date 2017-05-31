TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Faces Tough Questions On Health Care, Trump At Town Hall

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 01: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., listens to David Shulkin, nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, testify during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building, February 1, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published May 31, 2017 3:28 pm

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Wednesday morning faced a crowd of more than 200 people with questions about Republicans’ plans to repeal Obamacare and the Russia probes, according to the Times-Picayune.

Cassidy was met with both cheers and jeers as he answered questions from constituents submitted in advance. Most questions centered on the Republican health care plan, per the Times-Picayune.

At one point, Cassidy tried to lay out the major points he would like to see in a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, such as making sure people don’t have a gap in coverage and caring for those with pre-existing conditions. When he mentioned that President Donald Trump pledged to eliminate the ACA mandates “because Americans hate the federal government telling them what to do,” a few members of the audience could be heard saying, “No,” according to a clip from the event aired by MSNBC.

“You all may disagree with him, but that’s what he said,” Cassidy replied.

At that point, one member of the crowd could be heard saying, “He lost by 3 million votes,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s popular vote victory.

The room where the town hall was held at the St. Tammany Parish School Board office was at capacity, per the Times-Picayune, which left some outside chanting, “Do your job!”

Cassidy also faced tough questions about Trump’s potential ties to Russia and the investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

He was asked if he would back an expanded Russia probe, and Cassidy replied that he thinks the congressional intelligence committees can handle the investigation. Cassidy said that he has a lot on his plate as a senator, according to the Times-Picayune.

A town hall attendee then told Cassidy that “if the president is a traitor that should be the biggest thing on your plate,” per the Times-Picayune.

Pressed further by that attendee on the Russia probe, Cassidy noted that he is not on the committee charged with the investigation, according to a clip aired by MSNBC.

“Well, I’m not the special counsel. And I’m not on that committee of jurisdiction. At some point, the — not to say I don’t follow it and not to say I don’t intend to learn — I already go to classified briefings. Actually, the special counsel actually is asking some material not to be shared with Congress yet because he is keeping it in his office to review,” he said.

During the town hall, Cassidy also said he was not bothered by the reports that Trump is planning on pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

“I’m actually neutral on whether we pull out of the Paris Accord or not,” he said, according to the Times-Picayune.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sen. Warren Rebrands Her Education Department Oversight: ‘DeVos Watch’ about 3 hours ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Wednesday announced “DeVos Watch,” a hub on her official...

House Intel Committee Approves Subpoenas For Flynn, Cohen about 3 hours ago

The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday approved subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael...

GOP Sen. Faces Tough Questions On Health Care, Trump At Town Hall about 5 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Wednesday morning faced a crowd of more than 200 people...

Boehner Walks Back Criticism Of Trump Presidency As A 'Complete Disaster' about 6 hours ago

Former House Speaker John Boehner walked back his criticism of Donald Trump’s presidency as...

CNN: Comey To Testify Publicly That Trump Pressured Him To End Flynn Probe about 7 hours ago

Ousted FBI Director James Comey plans to testify in public that President Donald Trump pressured him...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.