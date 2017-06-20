TPM Livewire

Corker: ‘I Cannot Possibly Imagine’ Trump Would Fire Special Counsel (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - MAY 9: Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., leaves the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in the Capitol on May 9, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published June 20, 2017 10:16 am

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Tuesday said he “cannot possibly imagine” that President Donald Trump would fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I can’t imagine, Nicole, you’ve been around this city for a long time,” Corker said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He said the possibility that Trump might fire Mueller is “ridiculous to even consider or talk about.”

“I cannot possibly imagine the President terminating Bob Mueller,” he said. “I mean it’s — it just cannot happen. So let’s put that aside. If they even have ever discussed that, which I would doubt they have, but Mueller aside, his investigation is going to go on.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer On Reports Of A Search For His Replacement: ‘I’m Right Here’ 27 minutes ago

In his first on-camera press briefing in eight days, White House press secretary Sean...

Spicer: Trump Wants 'Heart' In Secret Health Bill, Won't Say What That Means 47 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants the...

Spicer Won't Say Whether Trump Thinks Russia Interfered In 2016 Election 50 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday refused to say whether President Donald...

White House: US Sanctions Will Remain Until Russia Vacates Eastern Ukraine about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said the United States will continue to...

WATCH LIVE: Spicer Gives First On-Camera Briefing In 8 Days At 1:30 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give his first on-camera press briefing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.