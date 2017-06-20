Corker: ‘I Cannot Possibly Imagine’ Trump Would Fire Special Counsel (VIDEO)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Tuesday said he “cannot possibly imagine” that President Donald Trump would fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I can’t imagine, Nicole, you’ve been around this city for a long time,” Corker said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He said the possibility that Trump might fire Mueller is “ridiculous to even consider or talk about.”

“I cannot possibly imagine the President terminating Bob Mueller,” he said. “I mean it’s — it just cannot happen. So let’s put that aside. If they even have ever discussed that, which I would doubt they have, but Mueller aside, his investigation is going to go on.”