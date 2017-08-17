TPM Livewire

Bloomberg Charity Funds Center To Aid State AGs In Climate Change Fight

PIN-IT
Associated Press
By Published August 17, 2017 11:59 am

Bloomberg Philanthropies, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s charity, has donated nearly $6 million to New York University School of Law to launch a center to help state attorneys general defend policies to combat climate change and protect the environment, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The State Energy & Environmental Impact Center will offer support to state attorneys general working on climate change and environmental issues and help coordinate attorneys general in several states who have similar interests. The center will also help set up the offices of state attorneys general with NYU fellows who can serve as special assistant attorneys general.

David Hayes, who served in the Department of the Interior as deputy secretary and chief operating officer for both former Presidents Bill Clinton Barack Obama, will serve as the center’s executive director.

“State attorneys general have a unique role in defending the citizens of their states from environmentally destructive actions and advancing the clean energy, climate change, and environmental interests of their constituents,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to working in close cooperation with state attorneys general around the country to support their efforts to address complex energy and environmental matters.”

Several state attorneys general have already filed lawsuits against the Trump administration over environmental regulations, such as a delay in implementing new efficiency standards for appliances like air conditioners.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bloomberg Charity Funds Center To Aid State AGs In Climate Change Fight 20 seconds ago

Bloomberg Philanthropies, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity, has donated nearly $6...

CNN Host Shuts Down GOPer As C'Ville Interview Gets Heated: 'Stop Talking' 4 minutes ago

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan got into a heated exchange with a Republican Senate candidate...

Paul LePage Says Confederate Statues Are Comparable To 9/11 Memorial 11 minutes ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said Thursday that removing statues and monuments for Confederate...

Graham Responds To Trump Twitter Rant: ‘Please Fix This’ about 1 hours ago

After President Donald Trump lashed out against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Thursday for criticizing Trump’s remarks...

Phoenix Mayor Calls On Trump To Delay Planned Campaign Rally After C'Ville about 2 hours ago

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.