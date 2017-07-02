TPM Livewire

GOP Senator Pushes Back On Trump’s Attacks On Press: ‘It’s Not Helpful’

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published July 2, 2017 12:51 pm

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Sunday pushed back against President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press as “the enemy of the American people.”

“There’s an important distinction to draw between bad stories or crappy coverage and the right that citizens have to argue about that and complain about that and trying to weaponize distrust,” Sasse said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said without differing opinions in journalism, people can end up in “echo chambers and silos of people that already believe only what they believe.” Sasse called it “a recipe for a new kind of tribalism.”

“It’s not helpful to call the press the enemy of the American people,” Sasse said. “The First Amendment is the beating heart of the American experiment and you don’t get to separate the freedoms that are in there.”

Over the past four days, Trump attacked “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, NBC News executives and CNN. On Sunday he tweeted a video of himself attacking a figure with CNN’s logo superimposed on their face.

“We differ about really big and important things in this country, and then we come together around the First Amendment,” Sasse said. “I mean, this is the 4th of July weekend.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Senator Pushes Back On Trump's Attacks On Press: 'It's Not Helpful' 28 seconds ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Sunday pushed back against President Donald Trump's attacks on...

Report: Senate Republicans Ask CBO To Score 2 Versions Of Health Care Bill 46 minutes ago

Republican senators have asked the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office to score two health care proposals, Axios...

Price: Trump Is 'Absolutely Not' Too Distracted To Work On Health Care about 1 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Sunday said President Donald Trump is...

White House Aide: GOP Is 'Getting Close' To Voting On Obamacare Repeal about 2 hours ago

White House director for legislative affairs Marc Short on Sunday said Republicans could vote...

CNN On Trump Post: 'We Will Keep Doing Our Jobs. He Should Start Doing His' about 2 hours ago

CNN on Sunday called President Donald Trump's tweet of a video of himself attacking a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.