TPM Livewire

Bannon Claims McConnell Asked Trump To Drop ‘Drain The Swamp’ Rhetoric

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published September 9, 2017 3:33 pm

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed in an interview set to air Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) asked President Donald Trump to ditch his talk of “draining the swamp.”

“In one of the first meetings in Trump Tower with the President, as we were wrapping up, he basically says ‘I don’t want to hear any more of this “drain the swamp” talk.’ Flat-out,” Bannon claimed in a preview of an interview with CBS News’ Charlie Rose that is scheduled to air on Sunday’s 60 Minutes.

He accused “the Republican establishment” of “trying to nullify the 2016 election,” and named McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in particular.

“That’s a brutal fact we have to face,” he said, and claimed “it’s very obvious” that McConnell and Ryan don’t want Trump’s “agenda to be implemented.”

“Right now there’s no accountability,” Bannon said of Republicans whose help Trump needs to implement his agenda. “They’re not going to help you unless they’re put on notice they’re going to be held accountable if they do not support the President of the United States.”

“And so therefore, now that you’re out of the White House, you’re ‘going to war’ with them?” Rose asked.

“Absolutely,” Bannon replied.

The ousted White House strategist did not specify how he planned to do so.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon Claims McConnell Asked Trump To Drop 'Drain The Swamp' Rhetoric 9 seconds ago

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed in an interview set to air...

WSJ Ed Board Challenges Meadows To 'Man Up' If He's Plotting To Oust Ryan about 1 hours ago

The Wall Street Journal editorial board on Friday challenged Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), chair of the conservative...

Florida Governor Urges Residents To Evacuate: Irma Is 'Catastrophic Storm' about 2 hours ago

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) on Saturday warned residents of the state in Hurricane Irma's path...

Trump: Churches Aiding Harvey Victims 'Should Be Entitled To Reimbursement' about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that churches in Texas providing aid to those...

Biden: Trump's WH 'Does Not Speak For The American People' On Sexual Assault about 4 hours ago

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday urged activists to demand college authorities "step...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.