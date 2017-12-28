TPM Livewire

AL Secretary Of State: Moore’s Lawsuit Won’t Change Anything About Jones Win

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 28, 2017 10:39 am

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) on Thursday said former Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s lawsuit to block the state canvassing board from certifying his Democratic opponent’s win will not change anything.

“Will this affect anything? The short answer to that is no,” Merrill said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Moore on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in an Alabama Circuit Court to try to block the state canvassing board from officially declaring Jones the winner of the special Senate election earlier in December.

Moore alleged that irregularities in one Alabama county were suspect and enough to swing the election in Jones’ favor. Moore lost the election after numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and accused Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.

Merrill on Wednesday told the Associated Press that Moore’s lawsuit was “not going to delay certification” for Jones.

On Thursday, he told CNN that Jones “will be certified today at 2 p.m. Eastern time” despite Moore’s lawsuit.

“The governor, Kay Ivey, our attorney general, Steve Marshall, and I will meet in the office of the secretary of state, in the executive office, and we will sign the documents certifying him as the senator for the state of Alabama,” Merrill said. “He will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the 3rd of January when the Senate returns.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

AL Secretary Of State: Moore's Lawsuit Won't Change Anything About Jones Win 11 seconds ago

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) on Thursday said former Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Top Huffington Post Editor Howard Fineman Leaving For Job At NBC News 43 minutes ago

Howard Fineman, longtime political analyst for MSNBC and global editorial director for Huffington Post,...

Moore Files Lawsuit Hours Before State Expected To Declare Jones Winner about 2 hours ago

Former Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore still won't accept the outcome of his...

Report: Trump Legal Team Plans To Cast Flynn As 'Liar' If He Implicates Others about 18 hours ago

President Donald Trump's legal team plans to cast doubt on former national security adviser...

Gallup: Trump Loses To Obama As Americans' Most Admired Man about 23 hours ago

Americans named former President Barack Obama the most admired man in the world for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.