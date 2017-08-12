TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Vehicle Attack in Charlottesville

PIN-IT
By Published August 12, 2017 2:27 pm
Views

2:26 PM: This is from the AP wire at 2:00 PM, eyewitness reports from credentialed journalists on social media suggest substantially more people injured than in this copy …

Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville.

An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.

Here’s video of one angle of the incident …

Here is a ‘better’ view of the incident. As you can see, two cars are moving very slowly through a crowd of counter-demonstrators when another cars comes at high speed behind them, hitting demonstrators and then plowing into the back of one of those two cars. That appears to have caused a chain reaction throwing the other two cars into other people on foot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tweets On Charlottesville Rally: 'No Place For This Kind Of Violence' 52 minutes ago

President Trump tweeted there is "no place for this kind of violence" amid reports...

David Duke: Charlottesville Rally 'Fulfills The Promises Of Donald Trump' about 2 hours ago

During a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, former Ku Klux Klan...

Trump To Guam Governor Amid N. Korea Threat: 'Don't Worry About A Thing' about 3 hours ago

Following North Korea's threat this week to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles towards...

Trump Declines Venezuelan President's Phone Call Amid Humanitarian Crisis about 4 hours ago

The White House confirmed President Trump declined Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's phone call request...

NRA Host Says Prodding North Korea To Attack Sacramento Was A Joke about 23 hours ago

Grant Stinchfield, a host on the National Rifle Association’s video platform NRATV, said Friday that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.