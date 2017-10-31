TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Ummm … What’s Up With Sam Clovis?

PIN-IT
Charlie Neibergall/AP
By Published October 31, 2017 6:17 pm
Views

In March of 2016 Donald Trump was getting a growing number of questions about who was advising him on foreign policy. He did not seem to have any foreign policy advisors. So when he met with The Washington Post editorial board on March 21st he announced a team of five foreign policy advisors. Walid Phares, Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Joe Schmitz, and ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

For a long time we did not know on what basis the five had been chosen or who had done the choosing. But as the Russia probe heated up, it became clear that the person who chose the group was Sam Clovis. We now know that two of those five men immediately began trying to establish contacts between the Trump campaign and the government of Russia or spies working on behalf of Russia. Two of five. That’s a hell of a batting average.

The other of course is Carter Page, a fixture of the Russia probe since the beginning. Not only did he spend his time with the Trump campaign trying to broker connections with the Russian government. He was already the subject of a FISA warrant before he even hooked up with the campaign. In other words, before joining the Trump campaign, the FBI already believed Page was or was likely to be working as an agent of the Russian government and was able to convince a judge of that.

The rest weren’t great shakes either. Walid Phares is a fairly notorious member of the islamophobia crowd in Washington, DC. Joseph Schmitz, Jr. was accused of anti-semitism and holocaust denial during his tenure at the Bush Pentagon. The only reasonable or qualified guy was Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who currently serves as the chief of staff and executive secretary of the National Security council.

Based on yesterday’s revelations, we know that Clovis was George Papadopoulos’s primary interlocutor with the Trump campaign as he met with his Russian government contacts in London and Italy. “Great work” Clovis told Papadopoulos after one email exchange about Papadopoulos’s effort to broker a meeting between Trump and Russian leaders.

So what’s the story here?

Clovis’s background has always seemed a little hard to figure for the Russia story. He was a career Air Force officer who retired as a Colonel and later taught management classes at a small college in Iowa. He became a Tea Party big shot in the early Obama years and was also a talk radio guy. Since he’s from the caucus state of Iowa, he became a hot commodity in GOP primary campaign politics. He backed Rick Perry’s campaign early in the 2016 cycle before jumping ship and joining Trump as campaign co-chair and policy director. Again, it’s not the first profile I’d think of for someone trying to get the campaign hooked up with the Russian government or Russian intelligence.

Why would he be in this seemingly significant role in what were at least efforts at collusion?

As I was writing this post, news broke that Clovis has spoken to the Mueller team and testified before the grand jury impaneled for the Russia probe. I’ve heard conflicting reports about his level of cooperation. He is currently the nominee for the top scientist position at the Department of Agriculture, even though he’s not a scientist.

There’s some story here. It is impossible to believe that two of these five would dive into these kind of activities by some kind of coincidence. Clovis did not seem to find it all strange that Papadopoulos was doing this stuff. He encouraged it. There’s a story. What is it?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip 39 minutes ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other...

NYC Mayor: Eight Dead After Driver Rams Into People On Bike Path about 2 hours ago

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday after a...

WH: Media Should Stop Pushing Narrative That We Are 'Racially Charged' about 3 hours ago

The White House blamed the media for pushing a “racially charged and divided White...

White House Stands By USDA Nom Clovis Despite His Emails With Papadopolous about 3 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday afternoon indicated that the administration...

Feinstein Gives Fullest Picture Yet Of The Extent Of Russia's Social Media Push about 3 hours ago

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the social media portion of Russia's 2016 election...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.