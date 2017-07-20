TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

There It Is, Folks

PIN-IT
By Published July 20, 2017 9:34 pm
Views

A host of stories are out tonight on the Trump White House’s new war about Special Counsel and former FBI Director Robert Mueller. But I want to focus on one thing. The Post reports that the President has been canvassing his lawyers about the possibility of pardoning aides, family and even pardoning himself.

From the Post

Some of President Trump’s lawyers are exploring ways to limit or undercut special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation, building a case against what they allege are his conflicts of interest and discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons, according to people familiar with the effort.

Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe, according to one of those people. A second person said Trump’s lawyers have been discussing the president’s pardoning powers among themselves.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WSJ: Special Counsel, Congress Probing Possible Money Laundering By Manafort about 3 hours ago

The special counsel and congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election are...

Sanders: Trump Still 'Disappointed' By Sessions' Recusal In March about 4 hours ago

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that Attorney General Jeff...

Sanders: Trump 'Doesn't Intend' To Fire Mueller 'At This Time' Despite Remarks about 4 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump...

'Pizzagate' Promoter Responds To ADL's Alt-Right List With Video From Auschwitz about 6 hours ago

Jack Posobiec, a prominent alt-right activist and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories, on Thursday posted a video...

Key Trumpcare Holdout Says He's A Yes If Guaranteed A Vote On His Amendment about 7 hours ago

For months, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been a staunch critic of Senate Republicans' replacement for the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.