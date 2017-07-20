The Twitter Comes In Handy

Remember I explained on Monday how the Trump team’s obsession with getting hacked emails from Clinton’s (allegedly hacked but very likely not hacked) private email server may have spurred the Russian intelligence effort to hack and disclose the DNC and Podesta emails.
Look what this top Trump campaign official was looking at a month before the Don Jr. meeting …
Kremlin has Hillary’s emails. Russia has 20,000 emails stolen from her secret home server. @IngrahamAngle #Trump2016 https://t.co/HvFlFBo2RT
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) May 12, 2016