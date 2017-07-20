TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

The Times Interview, Annotated

PIN-IT
By Published July 20, 2017 11:24 am
Views

Entirely unsurprisingly, the new New York Times interview with President Trump shows he has learned nothing from the biggest mistakes of the first six months of his presidency. He has turned completely against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one of his staunchest loyalists, who he now blames for essentially launching the Russia probe. He is also lashing out at Rod Rosenstein. Sessions and Rosenstein, were complicit, substantively if not legally, in firing FBI Director James Comey, what I believe is to date the greatest impeachable offense of his Presidency.  He is setting out the terms upon which he will fire Robert Mueller. He inexplicably admitted to using his second conversation with Vladimir Putin to discuss the issues that had come up a year ago in that Trump Tower meeting with Don Jr.

You’ve heard about those. What I was almost more interested was the litany of bizarre and often inexplicable statements and claims that came before he even got to those issues. So I took a moment to annotate each of these passages …

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen.: It's Not Important For Trump To Know 'Intricacies' Of O'Care Repeal 6 minutes ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Thursday that it wasn’t important for President Donald Trump...

Trump Nominates Climate Change Skeptic To Top Science Job At USDA 48 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated an open climate change skeptic with no credentials in agricultural...

Sessions Answers Angry Trump Criticism: I Will Serve As Long As It Is 'Appropriate' 51 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Thursday to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of...

HHS Is Reportedly Using Obamacare Outreach Funds To Undermine The Law 59 minutes ago

The Department of Health and Human Services has been using government funding earmarked for...

Rand Paul Agrees With Trump: Sessions Shouldn’t Have Recused Himself 59 minutes ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) came to President Donald Trump's defense on Thursday. In an...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.