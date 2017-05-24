The President Lawyers Up

President Trump has hired lawyer Marc Kasowitz as his personal lawyer in the on-going Trump-Russia probe. In itself, this is uncontroversial and unsurprising. Every modern president has hired personal lawyers – in addition the White House Counsel – when they’re part of major investigations.

But there are more details about Kasowitz.

Kasowitz has long served as Trump’s go-to lawyer when he gets into messes. He defended Trump in the Trump University case. He is also currently defending the President in his legal battle with Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused Trump of groping her.

Finally, Kasowitz is the law partner of Joe Lieberman, who at least until this point was the top contender to lead the FBI post-Comey. The fact that Lieberman worked at the law firm of Trump’s longtime lawyer had already raised questions about Lieberman’s independence. Trump bringing him on as his lawyer in this case seems to have tanked Lieberman’s candidacy. But it’s Trump. So who knows?