The Hits Keep Coming

Donald Trump Jr., left, and his brother Eric talk while their father Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 21, 2016 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 11:03 pm
The New York Times has followed up with a third installment in its Don Jr series in as many days. I’m not sure there’s much to analyze. It’s pretty straightforward. When Don Jr was contacted about meeting with the Russian lawyer who had dirt on Hillary Clinton he was told that the dirt was part of a Russian government operation. He took the meeting on that basis.

Aside from artfully described changing stories from the various people in the story, people suddenly disappearing when confronted with more damning evidence and the like, that is basically the entirety of the article. But that fact seems like more than enough for twenty articles or perhaps a hundred.

Less than six weeks before Wikileaks released its first tranche of emails, only a month before that still never explained platform intervention, Donald Trump Jr was was asked to take a meeting with a Russian lawyer who had dirt on Hillary Clinton. He was told that the dirt was the product of a Russian government program. He took the meeting in hopes of getting the dirt.

What else is there to say?

