TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

The Deeper Story on Cohen-Watnick

PIN-IT
By Published August 2, 2017 6:41 pm
Views

With the big news this evening that Gen. H.R. McMaster was finally allowed to fire Flynn protege Ezra Cohen-Watnick, let me refer you back to what I explained back in April: Cohen-Watnick likely had dirty hands in the Russia cover-up. Specifically, his ‘review’ of intelligence which led to the ‘un-masking’ charade was likely an effort to monitor and perhaps interfere with the on-going Russia probe.

Here are two paragraphs from that April post …

As even Lake concedes, Rice’s alleged actions – if the report is accurate – were almost certainly legal. Most national security experts say they were not only legal but entirely proper. Moreover, the kind of snooping around that Cohen-Watnick was apparently doing could very plausibly be interpreted as an attempt to monitor or interfere with the on-going counter-intelligence probe of Trump associates’ ties to Russia. The White House Counsel’s job is to protect and look after the legal interests of the President. A good lawyer would likely want to shut that kind of freelancing down right away, especially if what Cohen-Watnick had found didn’t amount to anything that helped the President or the White House.

The paragraph above also says Cohen-Watnick was “conducting the review.” But what review was that? It’s not clear this ‘review’ was authorized by anyone and it’s fairly implausible that he just stumbled on this stuff in the first place ‘in the normal course of business’, as he and the White House claim. His review apparently began in February. So if it was authorized it was likely okayed by Mike Flynn – another red flag.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NBC News: Trump Floated Idea Of Firing Top US Commander In Afghanistan 8 minutes ago

President Donald Trump suggested firing the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during a...

NSC's Senior Intelligence Director Ezra Cohen-Watnick Fired 54 minutes ago

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior intelligence director for the White House's National Security Council, was...

Sanders Says It's Not 'Appropriate To Lie' But Defends Bogus Trump Claims about 3 hours ago

The White House press secretary Wednesday strongly condemned lying from the briefing room podium...

WH Adviser Stephen Miller Clashes With CNN's Jim Acosta Over Immigration Bill about 3 hours ago

A White House press briefing focused on President Donald Trump's proposed changes to the...

New York To Hand Over Most Voter Data To Bogus 'Election Integrity' Panel about 3 hours ago

The New York Board of Elections decided on Tuesday to hand over most of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.