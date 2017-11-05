TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Quotes from the Trip

By Published November 5, 2017 11:53 am
Aboard Air Force on en route to Tokyo, President Trump held a brief Q&A with reporters (from pool report) …

The reason our stock market is so successful is because of me. I’ve always been great with money, I’ve always been great with jobs, that’s what I do. And I’ve done it well, I’ve done it really well, much better than people understand and they understand I’ve done well.

From the Japan Times

The U.S. president said he could not understand why a country of samurai warriors did not shoot down the missiles, the sources said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
