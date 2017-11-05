Quotes from the Trip

Aboard Air Force on en route to Tokyo, President Trump held a brief Q&A with reporters (from pool report) …
The reason our stock market is so successful is because of me. I’ve always been great with money, I’ve always been great with jobs, that’s what I do. And I’ve done it well, I’ve done it really well, much better than people understand and they understand I’ve done well.
From the Japan Times …
The U.S. president said he could not understand why a country of samurai warriors did not shoot down the missiles, the sources said.