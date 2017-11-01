President Attacks Federal Justice System as “Joke” “Laughingstock”

You may already have seen it. But for the record I wanted to post both the transcript and the video of President Trump’s rant against the US Justice system in which he called it a “joke” and a “laughingstock”.

That was a horrible event, and we have to stop it, and we have to stop it cold. We also have to come up with punishment that’s far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now. They’ll go through court for years. And at the end, they’ll be — who knows what happens.

We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now. Because what we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock. And no wonder so much of this stuff takes place. And I think I can speak for plenty of other countries, too, that are in the same situation.