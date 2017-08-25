Only The Best People

The “Blacks for Trump” guy, who shows up right behind the President in so many campaign rallies, says he has no relationship with the Trump White House or campaign. But his description of how he breezes through to that one choice position sure makes it sound like the Trump advance team is happy to see him and makes sure he gets a choice spot. Allegra Kirkland talked to him about why he supports Trump: he believes Trump is a great emancipator who will liberate the white and black races from domination by the Cherokee Indians.