TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Nope. Comey’s Assurance To Trump Was Far From a Clean Bill of Health

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 9, 2017 9:17 am
Views

One of the least remarked upon – but I think most significant – parts of James Comey’s testimony yesterday was about the nature of the assurance he gave President Trump about whether he was the subject of the investigation. I think it sheds some important light on the nature of the investigation and – I suspect – why Comey was reluctant to make it public.

This detail came up in Comey’s exchange with Senator Warner and turned on a discussion Comey had with his top advisors, the “leadership team” at the FBI, which he referred to obliquely. This was a discussion about what to tell President Trump about the nature of the investigation and whether he as a target.

Comey said the FBI had ‘opened files’ on a specific set of individuals. Trump was not one of them. This in itself is a key fact since, implicitly, this quite likely means investigators had found no evidence specifically incriminating Trump. Otherwise they would have opened such a file, started a specific investigation of him. It seems clear that that had not happened prior to Comey’s being fired.

However, at least one of Comey’s top deputies made the rather obvious point that it was an investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. The existence of such collusion would inevitably turn to the head of the campaign, Trump. What did he know? What did he do? etc. In other words, at least one of Comey’s top advisors thought the assurance was misleading, even if narrowly accurate. Comey thought it was accurate enough and decided to give the assurance.

Here’s the key exchange in the testimony …

WARNER: And my understanding is, prior to your meeting on January 6th, you discussed with your leadership team whether or not you should be prepared to assure then President-Elect Trump that the FBI was not investigating him personally.

Now, my understanding is your leadership team agreed with that. But was that a unanimous decision? Was there any debate about that?

COMEY: Was it unanimous? One of the members of the leadership team had a view that, although it was technically true, we did not have a counterintelligence file case open on then-President-elect Trump.

His concern was, because we’re looking at the potential — again, that’s the subject of the investigation — coordination between the campaign and Russia, because it was President Trump — President-elect Trump’s campaign, this person’s view was, inevitably, his behavior, his conduct will fall within the scope of that work.

And so he was reluctant to make the statement that I made. I disagreed. I thought it was fair to say what was literally true: There is not a counterintelligence investigation of Mr. Trump. And I decided, in the moment, to say it, given the nature of our conversation.

Comey as always is quite precise. “I thought it was fair to say what was literally true.”

I’m not sure that’s wrong – Comey’s decision to give the assurance based on this reasoning. But I’m not sure Trump fully grasped the nature of the assurance. In fact, it seems quite clear he didn’t. One also gets the sense Comey didn’t walk the President through the narrowness of the assurance.

More importantly, many are treating the fact of this assurance – delivered three times – as Trump’s having received a clean bill of health on the collusion front. That is clearly not the case. To the degree we can judge on the basis of Comey’s testimony, it is likely more accurate to say that Trump’s potential role remains an open question but that investigators have yet to find specific evidence pointing to Trump’s collusion or evidence specific enough to open an investigation.

That is a very different thing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NBC: Kushner To Meet With Senate Intelligence Committee Staffers In June about 14 hours ago

Senior White House aide Jared Kushner is scheduled to meet in June with Senate Intelligence...

Kobach Launches Kansas Guv Campaign With Hardline Immigration Stance about 16 hours ago

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) on Thursday launched his campaign for the...

Schiff: 'Hard To Overstate The Significance' Of Comey Testimony about 17 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Thursday that it was “hard...

Trey Gowdy Picked To Replace Chaffetz As House Oversight Chair about 18 hours ago

The Republican Steering Committee on Thursday chose Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to lead the...

GOPer: Comey Testimony Shows There’s No Obstruction Case Against Trump about 18 hours ago

Former FBI Director James Comey wouldn’t answer directly whether President Trump’s private comments to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.