TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Manafort’s Strategy: A Pardon

PIN-IT
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, in Cleveland. Republican Donald Trump announced a shakeup of his campaign leadership Wednesday, the latest sign of tumult in his bid for the White House as his poll numbers slip and only 82 days remain before the election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
By Published October 31, 2017 8:51 pm
Views

A former federal prosecutor with highly relevant experience weighs in on what we learned from yesterday. Upshot: Manafort’s strategy is a pardon.

Some thoughts on the Special Counsel’s actions yesterday. First, what stands out to me is the hammer Mueller dropped on Manafort and Gates. The U.S. Sentencing Guidelines are what federal judges use to determine sentences in federal criminal cases. The guidelines for money laundering can be quite severe as white collar crime goes. By my rough calculation, based on $18 million in allegedly laundered funds, Manafort is looking at a 151-188 month guideline range assuming he doesn’t plead guilty. There may be other enhancements as well that could factor in depending on how the evidence plays out (e.g., obstruction). There is no parole in the federal system, so he would have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. So he’s likely looking at least at 10.5 years (and likely more)…unless he cooperates or gets a pardon. And if you get more than 10 years in the federal system, you may not be eligible for a minimum security institution (i.e., Club Fed).

That brings me to my second point. Why unseal the cooperation deal with Papadopoulos at the same time as the Manafort/Gates indictment? I think it’s clear that Mueller and his team are deliberately sending an unmistakable message: if you cooperate with us, you will get a break. And if you don’t, we will drop the hammer. Mercy or wrath, your choice. The case against Manafort and Gates seems very strong. It’s a devastating paper case and brings to mind the old adage: pigs get fed and hogs get slaughtered. This is just shameless greed at a high level. A DC jury is going to crush these guys. Manafort had a chance to play ball and cooperate, but refused. Therefore, he invited a full onslaught by the Special Counsel on him and his business partner. I suspect the substantive value of Papadopoulos’s cooperation will ultimately be less significant than what may be the overheated reaction to it currently would suggest. However, I think its real value is as a sign of investigative momentum and as a strong message to other potential cooperators. Hence the timing of the unsealing.

Lastly, given the apparent strength of the case against Manafort, he’s really only got two options to avoid spending a significant amount of time in jail: cooperate or get a pardon/sentence commutation. His lawyer’s statements yesterday sucking up to Trump suggest strongly to me that he is playing for a pardon or commuted sentence. The very real possibility of Trump going that direction is a real problem for Mueller and potentially saps his leverage.

Anyone who cares about seeing justice done here should be pressuring the White House to take pardons and sentence commutations off the table for this investigation. I think Trump is probably impervious to that type of pressure, nor will he be deterred from engaging in obvious obstruction of justice, but what I’ll call the “pro-justice lobby” on the Hill and elsewhere needs to push this narrative.

I would add this clip from a story out tonight in Bloomberg about more developments in the Papadopoulos story.

“Mr. Manafort’s swift action reflects the attitude of the campaign — any invitation by Russia, directly or indirectly, would be rejected outright,” Maloni said in a written statement. “His request that the response come from a low-level staffer sent a clear signal that the invitation did not merit consideration. This is concrete evidence the Russia collusion narrative is fake news.”

This TPM Reader knows much more about this. But the logic makes sense to me. Manafort’s spokesman and lawyers are tightly mimicking the President’s message: fake news, no collusion, no obstruction. Not a hint of daylight.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Senator Pushes Back: 'There Was No Compromise To Make' In Civil War about 3 hours ago

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back on White House chief of staff John Kelly's...

Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip about 3 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other...

NYC Mayor: Eight Dead After Driver Rams Into People On Bike Path about 4 hours ago

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday after a...

WH: Media Should Stop Pushing Narrative That We Are 'Racially Charged' about 6 hours ago

The White House blamed the media for pushing a “racially charged and divided White...

White House Stands By USDA Nom Clovis Despite His Emails With Papadopolous about 6 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday afternoon indicated that the administration...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.