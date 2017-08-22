TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Live Blogging The Trump Speech

PIN-IT
By Published August 22, 2017 10:12 pm
Views

10:56 PM: Trump just threatened to shut down the federal government over the border wall.

10:45 PM: Note that so far Trump has name-checked the victimization of Jeff Lord – who was fired for using a Nazi slog – but not Heather Heyer, the woman killed in Charlottesville.

10:40 PM: The media is “trying to take away our history and our heritage.”

10:33 PM: Trump name-checks victimization of Jeffrey Lord who was canned by CNN for using a Nazi slogan.

10:25 PM: Crowd seems to agree: Trump killed it on Charlottesville response.

10:19 PM: Trump seems to again go for the both-sides-ism version of condemning Charlottesville. But in his attack on the media he does name check neo-nazis and white supremacists.

10:19 PM: Notably, Trump looks to civil society to emulate on duty soldiers.

10:11 PM: Fascinating. The guy who runs the “Blacks for Trump” cult site has again managed to position himself right behind Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Parries Mulvaney's Birthday Wishes: 'You Are Hard To Work With' about 5 hours ago

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Monday parried birthday wishes from White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney,...

White House: Trump Won't Pardon Arpaio At Arizona Rally Tuesday about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said President Donald Trump will...

Penn State: White Nationalist Spencer 'Not Welcome To Speak' On Campus about 8 hours ago

The president of Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday announced that prominent white nationalist Richard...

Children's Charity Ditches Mar-A-Lago: We Don't 'Condone Hatred Or Bullying' about 9 hours ago

A Florida charity for children on Tuesday joined the wave of nonprofits ditching President...

Chaos Erupts At 1st Charlottesville City Council Meeting Since Car Attack (VIDEO) about 10 hours ago

The first Charlottesville, Virginia city council meeting since the deadly attack on counter-protesters at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.