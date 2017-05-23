TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Interesting, Perhaps Relevant, Perspective

By Published May 23, 2017 11:35 am
This is a very interesting passage from former CIA Director Brennan’s testimony before the House from about 20 minutes ago.

As a young analyst, I wouldn’t have had direct interaction with Andropov. But I have studied Russian intelligence activities over the years and I’ve seen it manifest in many different of our counterintelligence cases and how they have been able to get people, including inside the CIA, to become treasonous. And frequently, individuals who go along a treasonous path do not even realize they’re along that path until it gets to be a bit too late. And that’s why, again, my radar goes up early when I see certain things that I know what the Russians are trying to do, and I don’t know whether or not the targets of their efforts are as mindful of the Russian intentions as they need to be. 

