TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Hmmm. That Is Interesting

PIN-IT
By Published June 8, 2017 4:00 pm
Views

A former federal prosecutor sends in this note.

May 9, 2017: CNN reports that grand jury subpoenas have been issued in Flynn investigation.

May 9, 2017: Trump fires Comey.

Did Trump find out about the subpoenas and continued investigation before the decision to fire Comey? This could be a key fact for Mueller’s team to determine. If Trump was telling Comey to let Flynn go and then he finds out that, rather than letting him go, subpoenas start flying, that would be compelling evidence of intent to obstruct. Mueller will have to dig into internal White House communications (emails, texts, meetings) about what Trump knew about the Flynn investigation, when he knew it, and what he was saying about it to those in his orbit. Given what he was saying to Comey, you would have to imagine that he was saying a lot more to his inner circle.

Now, to be clear, we know that President Trump had stewed about Comey over the weekend of the 6th and 7th and reportedly decided to fire Comey over the weekend. We know more definitively that he took affirmative steps to fire Comey on Monday the 8th (when he met with Rosenstein and Sessions at the White House). So he didn’t make the decision on May 9th. But that’s the date CNN reported the grand jury subpoenas, not when the subpoenas were issued.
Down a bit in the CNN article, it says …

The subpoenas issued in recent weeks by the US Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Virginia, were received by associates who worked with Flynn on contracts after he was forced out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, according to the people familiar with the investigation.

“Recent weeks” could go back a ways. But it also refers to when they were received. Presumably the President would not find out about the subpoenas immediately, if he ever found out about them at all. I don’t think we’ve ever gotten a really good explanation of why Trump decided to fire Comey when he did. So this is a very interesting question.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kobach Launches Kansas Guv Campaign With Hardline Immigration Stance 36 minutes ago

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) on Thursday launched his campaign for the...

Schiff: 'Hard To Overstate The Significance' Of Comey Testimony about 1 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Thursday that it was “hard...

Trey Gowdy Picked To Replace Chaffetz As House Oversight Chair about 2 hours ago

The Republican Steering Committee on Thursday chose Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to lead the...

GOPer: Comey Testimony Shows There’s No Obstruction Case Against Trump about 2 hours ago

Former FBI Director James Comey wouldn’t answer directly whether President Trump’s private comments to...

McCain On His Comey Questions: Maybe I Shouldn't Stay Up Late For Baseball about 3 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Thursday reflected ruefully on his questions to fired FBI...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.