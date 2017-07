Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz responds to man who emailed saying Kasowitz should resign from defending Trump: ““I’m on you now. You are fucking with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back , bitch … I already know where you live, I’m on you. You might as well call me. You will see me. I promise. Bro.”

Again, this wasn’t a critic threatening action against Trump, just some guy who sent in a relatively polite email.