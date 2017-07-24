TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Captures The Day

PIN-IT
By Published July 24, 2017 9:26 pm
Views

Here is where we are today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: If Price Doesn't Get Votes For O'Care Repeal, 'Tom, You're Fired' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday night appeared to joke about firing Health and Human...

Price: White House Expects A 'Positive Outcome' On Obamacare Repeal Vote about 3 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Monday said the White House is optimistic...

Sanders: Trump 'Very Proud' Of Kushner For Appearing Before Senate Panel about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump was...

Paul: GOPers 'Have No Earthly Idea' Of Repeal Bill They'll Vote On Tomorrow about 4 hours ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday said Republican senators have no idea what Obamacare...

Trump Pressures GOP Senators: Time To Keep Your 'Promise' To Repeal O'Care about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday applied pressure on Senate Republicans to support a procedural vote...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.