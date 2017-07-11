TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

But He’s New To This

By Published July 11, 2017 5:48 pm
Nice understatement here from Gloria Borger just now on CNN …

And Don Jr. clearly has not been involved in politics. But he is an American citizen. And you get this kind of an e-mail from Russia – even though you know the people who are tangentially involved, because don’t forget you’re dealing with a family who the patriarch was involved in the Miss Universe pageant with Donald Trump. So there is a relationship there. But you get this kind of an e-mail and you should shake your head and say, “What are you talking about? And maybe we ought to get the FBI in on this.”

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
