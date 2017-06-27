TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Breaking Down the Carnage State by State

By Published June 27, 2017 12:54 pm
Yesterday we had the big CBO score of the Senate Trumpcare bill. Now The Center for American Progress has taken the CBO study and used Kaiser Family Foundation, Census and CMS data to break the 22 million topline number down for states and districts.

Here’s the breakdown for each state. 

(Chart used with de facto permission from CAP because I assume they’re fine with me republishing their chart)

It’s important to note that this is not CAP’s estimate. This is the CBO total – 22 million losing coverage – broken down into subtotals by state using the key government data from the Census and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Kaiser Foundation is private but gold standard. This is critical information. Obviously one could apply the formulas in slightly different ways. But if someone says it’s 450,000 who lose their coverage in Ohio rather than 469,600, as shown in this analysis, those 19,600 people are added to some other state.

