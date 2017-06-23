TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Arms Length Transaction!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walks to their vehicle after visiting MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La. was taken after being shot in Alexandria, Va., during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Published June 23, 2017 2:17 pm
After firing the current White House Chief Usher, the person who oversees the White House residence staff, the Trump Family has now found a replacement. It’s Timothy Harleth, who comes to the Trump White House from the Trump International Hotel down the street. Harleth is currently “director of rooms” at Trump DC.

Here’s the announcement just out from the White House …

First Lady Melania Trump Announces New Chief Usher

First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the selection of Timothy Harleth for the role of White House Chief Usher. In his new position, Mr. Harleth will oversee more than 90 White House Residence staff inside the most famous home in the United States.

“I am so pleased that Timothy will be joining our team,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “He was selected because of his impressive work history and management skills. My husband and I know he will be successful in this vital role within the White House.”

“I am so honored at the opportunity to serve the First Family in their new home,” said Mr. Harleth. “I look forward to applying my experience with hospitality, leadership, and political protocol in order to ensure the First Family’s needs are met, while also protecting and preserving the rich history of the White House. I am excited to work alongside the accomplished and professional staff who are already in place.”

Mr. Harleth will bring more than a decade of hospitality and leadership experience to the White House. He currently serves as director of rooms at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., overseeing more than 110 employees. Prior to that, he served in many management positions at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C. and New York, including director of rooms and director of front office operations. He will begin work at the White House on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Though the usher might sound like a minor position, it is actually the person who runs the residence staff.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
