Are New iPhones Really Waterproof?

Over the last six months or year I’ve had a handful of conversations with people who have iPhone 7s like i do. As I’ve been, they’re fascinated by Apple’s claim that the current iPhone is water resistant. Not waterproof but water resistant. The idea is that you’re not supposed to take it in the pool with you or scuba dive with it. But if you dropped it in the water and fished it out a minute or two later, it should be fine. Not surprisingly, no one is willing to test this out to see if it’s really true.

If this is you, you’re in luck. Because this afternoon I conducted an unscheduled test. And I’m now going to share the results with you.

A short while ago I was helping my sons with something. And while the precise details are not important, some unexpected things happened (let’s call it light treason – sons do this) and my iPhone spent probably somewhere between one and two minutes fully immersed in water. What’s more, it wasn’t fresh water but sea water.

So how did it go?

Surprisingly enough, it seemed to come through it just fine. In fact, given how corrosive sea water is, I took the calculated risk of rinsing it off again in fresh water and letting it sit in fresh water for 10 or 20 seconds.

Results? Seems fine.

Now, water damage to electronics and particularly salt water damage doesn’t necessarily show up immediately. So perhaps tomorrow, the results will be different. But for now, the iPhone/water thing seems to be legit.