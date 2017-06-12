TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Announcing Some Key Hires

Published June 12, 2017
I’m excited to announce three new members of the TPM team who will be joining us over the course of June. Two of these new hires fill existing positions left open by people who’ve either been promoted within TPM or left the organization for new opportunities. One is the first member of our new Investigations Desk, an important new TPM initiative that will grow over the coming weeks with new hires.

Let me introduce them to you after the jump.

Investigative Desk
Sam Thielman, most recently of The Guardian, is coming aboard as an investigative reporter to work on the new investigative desk. At the Guardian, Sam did a wide range of investigative stories, from Russian hacking to tech to biz. He will be based in the New York office and will be doing the kind of deep, original reporting that sticks close to the news of the day that we want to make a hallmark of the new team. Sam starts the last week of June.

We plan to expand the investigations desk to three to four reporters as soon as possible and then we will consider more additions after that based on a number of factors. We hope to announce more additions in the coming weeks.

Newswriter
Nicole Lafond is returning to TPM as a newswriter in the New York office. Nicole was an intern at TPM back in 2014. We tried to hold on to her back then, but she returned to the Midwest, where she’s been working at a newspaper in central Illinois as an education reporter. Nicole will be working the early shift on weekdays. Nicole starts next week. It’s great to have her back!


Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion joins TPM as our new front page editor. Summer was an editorial assistant at Fusion, where she helped cover the ho-hum 2016 campaign. She most recently has been doing freelance work for The Nation’s investigative fund. Summer starts with us next week.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
