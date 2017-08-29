TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Amazing

PIN-IT
By Published August 29, 2017 3:47 pm
Views

The shade in this Trump pool report from Texas is quite something …

He stood on a raised platform of some type. Couldn’t tell if it was a step ladder or not. But he was not on a truck. Spoke into a microphone.

“I love you, you are special, we’re here to take care of you. It’s going well.”

“What a crowd, what a turnout.”

Reporters heard no mention of the dead, dying or displaced Texans and no expression of sympathy for them. The message was services are coming and Texans will be OK.

“Texas can handle anything,” POTUS said.

“We are going to get you back and operating immediately,” he told the crowd (this contradicts the “Long haul” Sen. John Cornyn has publicly discussed and the caveat from FEMA administrator long moments earlier that it’s going to be a slow process).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway Claims 'Nothing Came Of' Stalled Trump Tower Project In Moscow about 2 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday claimed that "nothing came" of efforts...

GSA Inspector General Evaluating Agency's Lease For Trump’s DC Hotel about 2 hours ago

The General Services Administration on Monday said its office of inspector general is evaluating the...

Trump: 'Probably There's Never Been' A US Disaster As Expensive As Harvey about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there has "probably" never been a disaster as expensive as...

Judge Dismisses Palin's Defamation Suit Against NYT For Political Violence Op-Ed about 6 hours ago

A judge on Tuesday dismissed former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah...

Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’ about 6 hours ago

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.