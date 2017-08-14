TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

About Those Pictures

PIN-IT
By Published August 14, 2017 11:56 am
Views

Over the last twenty four hours or so we’ve seen reports of numerous white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville who also show up in meet-and-greet type photos with members of Congress and candidates for office. Needless to say, they’re all Republicans. We’re looking into this. But I want to add some context and suggestions about what this means and what it doesn’t. 

Politicians take countless meet-and-greet type photos with supporters and constituents. Staffers do their best to vet the most radioactive people. But there’s really know way for a politician to know the political views or even necessarily the public activism – up to a point – of everyone they momentarily stand next to for a photo. It is not reasonable to impute support for the person’s views or even knowledge of them based on such a photo.

But these photos are not inconsequential. These kinds of photos, usually taken at an elected official’s office or at a fundraiser, are good prima facie evidence of activist involvement in Republican politics. You don’t get these opportunities unless you’re a local GOP activist, a contributor or a member of an allied activist group. That is significant.

Last year, the father of accused Pulse nightclub massacre shooter Omar Mateen showed up in the crowd at a Hillary campaign event. He’s the father, not the perp. But in any case, anybody can get into a rally. These meet-and-greet photos are different. So while it is largely unfair to impute guilt by association to particular GOP officeholders who stood for a few moments for a photo, it is quite fair to see these as examples that neo-nazi and white supremacist activists commonly organize within and are welcomed within the GOP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence: 'Extremist Voices' On 'Far Right' And 'Far Left' Will Be 'Marginalized' 9 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday President Donald Trump “will continue to be clear”...

Father Denounces Son Identified As Participant In White Supremacist Rally 37 minutes ago

The father of a man identified as a participant in a white nationalist rally...

Former GOP Official Tells CNN's Sanders To 'Shut Up' In Charlottesville Debate (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told CNN political commentator and former Bernie Sanders...

Neo-Nazi Site’s Web Host Gives It 24 Hours To Move about 1 hours ago

GoDaddy gave The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain elsewhere after the...

NY Post: Trump 'Badly Missed The Mark' With Lukewarm Charlottesville Response about 1 hours ago

One of President Donald Trump's favorite news sources on Sunday took a stronger stance...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.