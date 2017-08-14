About Those Pictures

Over the last twenty four hours or so we’ve seen reports of numerous white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville who also show up in meet-and-greet type photos with members of Congress and candidates for office. Needless to say, they’re all Republicans. We’re looking into this. But I want to add some context and suggestions about what this means and what it doesn’t.

Politicians take countless meet-and-greet type photos with supporters and constituents. Staffers do their best to vet the most radioactive people. But there’s really know way for a politician to know the political views or even necessarily the public activism – up to a point – of everyone they momentarily stand next to for a photo. It is not reasonable to impute support for the person’s views or even knowledge of them based on such a photo.

But these photos are not inconsequential. These kinds of photos, usually taken at an elected official’s office or at a fundraiser, are good prima facie evidence of activist involvement in Republican politics. You don’t get these opportunities unless you’re a local GOP activist, a contributor or a member of an allied activist group. That is significant.

Last year, the father of accused Pulse nightclub massacre shooter Omar Mateen showed up in the crowd at a Hillary campaign event. He’s the father, not the perp. But in any case, anybody can get into a rally. These meet-and-greet photos are different. So while it is largely unfair to impute guilt by association to particular GOP officeholders who stood for a few moments for a photo, it is quite fair to see these as examples that neo-nazi and white supremacist activists commonly organize within and are welcomed within the GOP.