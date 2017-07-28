TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

America’s Health Insurance Imbroglio is Only Just Beginning

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published July 28, 2017 10:00 am
Views

Am I the only registered Democrat to have mixed feelings over the defeat of Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act? What happens now, I suspect, is that the Republicans and Trump administration will attempt to undermine the ACA through inattention from Health and Human Services (headed by an avaricious physician), lack of enforcement of the mandate from the Internal Revenue Service, and worst of all, an end to subsidies that allowed the insurance companies to offer lower-cost premiums on the exchanges. Republicans will blame Democrats and vice-versa. That’s better than denying coverage outright to millions, but it’s worse that what is going on now.

My former colleague Jonathan Cohn, writing at Huffpost, thinks there is a chance that the Senate will work out bipartisan fixes to the program. That’s a possibility. But I fear the result would be the same as when the Senate passed comprehensive immigration reform, only to see it expire in the more conservative Republican House. The only way that I can imagine our national health insurance program getting improved, or even fixed is if the Democrats win veto-proof majorities in 2018 or the White House and Congress (with 60 votes in the Senate) in 2020.
The national situation with healthcare reform is very similar to the tax-budget mess in California, which only began to get resolved after the Democrats won the governorship and super-majorities in the legislature. And that took two decades of political battles. So I suspect that the fight to have a national health care program that works as well as those in Canada or Western Europe is going to take awhile, and maybe a long while.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Judis
John B. Judis is Editor-At-Large at Talking Points Memo. He was a senior editor of The New Republic and senior writer for The National Journal. He is the author most recently of The Populist Explosion: How the Great Recession Transformed American and European Politics (Columbia Global Reports, 2016). He has written six other books, including Genesis: Truman, American Jews, and the Origin of the Arab-Israeli Conflict (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2014), The Folly of Empire: What George W. Bush Could Learn from Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson (Scribner, 2004), The Emerging Democratic Majority with Ruy Teixeira (Scribner, 2002), and The Paradox of American Democracy: Elites, Special Interests, and Betrayal of Public Trust (Pantheon, 2000). He has written for numerous publications, including The New York Times Magazine, Mother Jones, and The Washington Post. Born in Chicago, he received his B.A. and M.A. degrees in Philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley. He lives in Silver Spring, MD.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep.: Maybe McConnell Should Step Down From Leadership Role 21 minutes ago

After Republican senators failed to pass a skinny Obamacare repeal bill early Friday morning,...

Cruz: Sens Who Promised O'Care Repeal And Voted 'No' Betrayed Constituents 23 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said early Friday morning that senators who had promised to repeal...

McConnell: O'Care Repeal Failure Is A 'Clearly Disappointing Moment' For GOP about 2 hours ago

A seemingly stunned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn’t shy about the “clearly disappointing...

Scaramucci 'Made A Mistake' Trusting A Reporter With His Wildly Profane Rant about 3 hours ago

Instead of apologizing, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blaming the...

Trump Says GOP Should Just Let O'Care 'Implode' After Repeal Effort Withers about 3 hours ago

After the Senate's latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.