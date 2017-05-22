TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Dems Request Info On Trump Official’s Alleged O’Care Repeal Offer To Insurers

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published May 22, 2017 10:04 am
Views

The top Democrats on the congressional committees with jurisdiction over health care are requesting more information about an alleged offer a top Trump administration official in the Health and Human Services Department reportedly made to insurers for their support of the House GOP Obamacare repeal bill.

A spokeswoman for Seema Verma, the Trump-appointed administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, has pushed back hard against a Los Angeles Times report last week that alleged she floated to insurers funding for key Obamacare subsidies as a bargaining chip, with a statement to TPM last week that said the report was “completely false.”

“The assertion that Administrator Verma offered to fund the CSR in exchange for support for legislation is preposterous,” Jane Norris,  the CMS Communications Director, said.

But Democrats are digging in, sending Verma a letter requesting “documents and communications” pertaining to the alleged offer, as well as information on any other CMS officials who suggested such a deal, any vetting that was done of such an offer, and other kinds of deals floated to insurers in exchange for their support of the House bill.

“Your reported actions suggest you are using the operation of the American healthcare system as a tool to gain leverage in political negotiations,” the letter said.

It was signed by Senate Finance ranking member Ron Wyden (D-OR), Senate HELP ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA), House Ways and Means ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) and House Energy and Commerce ranking member Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

The fate of the subsidies, known as cost sharing reduction payments, remains in flux. They are the target of a House GOP lawsuit dating from the Obama administration, and President Trump himself has suggested he’d end the payments. The payments subsidize insurers for keeping out of pocket costs down for low income consumers. If they are halted, its anticipated that insurers will jack up premiums or exit the marketplaces altogether.

Read the full Democratic letter below:

<iframe src=”https://drive.google.com/file/d/0Bzgzy2KXyxqtV2w4QnZibGhsLUk/preview” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Trying To Block Ethics Office From Seeing Former Lobbyists Hired By Admin about 2 hours ago

The White House is trying to keep the Office of Government Ethics from viewing...

Reports: Trump To Propose Major Cuts To Medicaid In Budget about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump will propose slashing the budget for Medicaid by more than $800...

Rubio: 'People Got What They Voted For' When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama about 18 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers' pleas for less drama...

Trump Invokes 'Shared Interests And Values' In Speech To Muslim Leaders about 20 hours ago

In a speech to Muslim leaders during his first trip abroad since taking office,...

McMaster Says He Doesn't Remember If Trump Told Russians Comey Was 'Nut Job' about 21 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said he does not remember whether President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.