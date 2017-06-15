TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Trump Slams ‘Phony’ Story On Obstruction Of Justice Probe

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Rivertowne Marina, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/AP
By Published June 15, 2017 8:17 am
Early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump fired off a tweet attempting to delegitimize a Wednesday Washington Post report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether the President tried to obstruct justice.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that the probe began shortly after the President fired James Comey as the FBI director and that Mueller took up the obstruction of justice probe later. Mueller has scheduled interviews with top intelligence officials as part of the probe, per the Washington Post.

The revelation that Mueller is investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct justice follows Comey’s blockbuster testimony last week. The former FBI director testified that he believes Trump fired him because of the Russia probe and that the President pressured him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia. He also claimed that he was vindicated after Comey confirmed that he told Trump he was not under investigation while Comey was still at the FBI. However, Comey otherwise painted Trump as a liar and charged that the Trump administration tried to defame him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
