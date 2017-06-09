Trump Declares ‘Total And Complete Vindication’ After Comey Hearing

The morning after former FBI Director James Comey delivered his blockbuster testimony in the Senate, President Donald Trump published a tweet declaring “vindication.”

Trump published his tweet shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday morning, during the time frame when he typically shares his thoughts on Twitter.

Trump also labeled Comey a “leaker,” referencing Comey’s decision to leak his memos on his conversations with Trump to the press, a revelation Comey shared on Thursday during the hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Trump’s tweet marks the first time he explicitly addressed Comey’s testimony — the President remained uncharacteristically quiet throughout the day on Thursday as Comey delivered his testimony and cable news covered the hearing in its entirety. During an address at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event on Thursday, Trump made no direct mention of Comey, but told the gathering that he was “under siege.” He left the official response to the testimony to his outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

The President’s tweet echoes the talking points used by Kasowitz and many Republicans as they responded to Comey’s testimony. Trump and his allies emphasized that Comey confirmed to the public that he told Trump three times that he was not personally under investigation.

Kasowitz also pushed back on parts of Comey’s testimony, claiming on Thursday that Trump did not pressure Comey to drop a probe into Michael Flynn and did not ask for loyalty from the former FBI director, as Comey testified.