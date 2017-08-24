TPM DC In it, but not of it.

The President Of The United States Had A Lot On His Mind This Morning

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 24, 2017 10:09 am
Views

President Donald Trump blew off steam at a variety of targets on the internet’s largest stage Thursday.

The scattered tweets came after a tumultuous couple of weeks for Trump, in which he faced near-universal criticism for his response to a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Scores of presidential advisory board members resigned from their posts, charities cancelled events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and religious groups condemned his refusal to immediately and unequivocally condemn hate groups.

At around 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Trump retweeted a meme from Twitter user @JerryTravone, a self-proclaimed “YouTube Actor and Political Junkie,” which compared him to the moon eclipsing former President Obama, the metaphorical sun.

Then, the President turned to mocking pundits who dissected the stylistic differences between three speeches he gave over three days this week. In Trump’s words, he delivered “somber” remarks on the strategy in Afghanistan; an “enthusiastic, dynamic and fun” campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where he blamed the media for giving racists a platform after his own belated response to the Charlottesville violence; and a “respectful and strong” speech to the American Legion’s national convention.

It’s possible Trump was responding to the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, who in an article Wednesday night described “Three personas in three speeches, but the same president.”

Finally, Trump took aim at James Clapper, who served as director of national intelligence in the Obama administration. After Trump’s Phoenix campaign rally on Tuesday night, Clapper called Trump’s speech “downright scary and disturbing” and said he was concerned about Trump’s access to the nuclear codes.

Trump saying that Clapper got “caught lying to Congress” is a reference to a 2013 congressional hearing in which Clapper incorrectly denied that the National Security Agency collected, in Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) words, “any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans.”

All of those jabs came after Trump attacked his own congressional leadership, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), over their approach to the impending Sept. 30 debt ceiling limit. Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down the government if Congress didn’t fund a border wall, making both legislators’ work more difficult in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Jeff Flake Shrugs Off Trump's Incessant Attacks: That's His 'Prerogative' 5 minutes ago

The latest Republican target of President Donald Trump’s public criticism is taking the disapproval with...

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during...

Report: White House To Direct Military To Bar Transgender People From Enlisting about 2 hours ago

Nearly a month after President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that...

Gianforte Spox: He'll Keep His Word, ‘Sit Down’ With Reporter He Body Slammed about 3 hours ago

When Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and...

Report: Trump Aide Sent Email About Possible Meeting With Campaign, Putin about 3 hours ago

Investigators in Congress have discovered an email sent by a Trump campaign aide in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.