TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Johnson: I ‘Confirmed’ McConnell Double-Speak On Obamacare Repeal

PIN-IT
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, July 13, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., rolls out the GOP's revised health care bill, pushing toward a showdown vote next week with opposition within the Republican ranks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 17, 2017 6:34 pm
Views

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

Support for the Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act is teetering on the edge of collapse, with a third Republican senator threatening to join the two who have already promised to block a vote when the bill comes to the floor.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) learned from TPM last week that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was telling moderate Republican senators in closed-door meetings that a future Congress and president will not let the bill’s harshest cuts to Medicaid go into effect.

On Monday, Johnson told reporters he went to the moderate senators in question and confirmed that report, causing him to withdraw his previous support for advancing the bill.

“I was strongly in favor of the motion to proceed before I read the comments by Senator McConnell,” he said. “The ‘don’t worry about it, it’s too far in the future, it’ll never happen.’ I’ve confirmed those comments with the senators they were made to, learned they were largely accurate, and I find those comments very troubling. It really does put in jeopardy the motion to proceed.”

When TPM reached out to McConnell for comment, he replied with a statement that did not specifically refute the accusation. “I prefer to speak for myself, and my view is that the Medicaid per capita cap with a responsible growth rate that is sustainable for taxpayers is the most important long-term reform in the bill,” he said. “That is why it has been in each draft we have released.” 

Yet Johnson maintains that besides the alleged doublespeak from leadership, which he called “a real breach of trust,” he also has major problems with the bill itself.

“It’s not the bill I’d write, not by a long shot,” he said, adding that he wants the Medicaid expansion eliminated sooner.

“I want to see additional enrollment ended,” he said. “The fact that we’re not doing that as quickly as we should ramp that down, it’s putting at risk an already unsustainable legacy Medicaid program.”

Johnson’s abrupt about-face seems to be rattling leadership, who cannot afford to lose a single additional Republican vote. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX), when confronted outside the Capitol by reporters asking him to respond to Johnson’s allegation, said to his driver “I think we ought to go,” got into his car, and drove away.

This post has been updated with comments from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Christie: If Trump Jr. Got Russian Intel It Would 'Probably' Be 'Against The Law' about 3 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Monday said it would "probably" be illegal...

Even Fox Analyst Who Pushed Trump's Wiretap Theory Thinks Jr. Went Too Far about 5 hours ago

Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano on Monday said that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with...

Trump Complains About Getting Fact-Checked, Lies Minutes Later about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Monday that he doesn’t like “Pinocchios,” referring to the Washington...

Trump Plays Fireman As Donald Jr.'s Russia Scandal Engulfs White House about 5 hours ago

As his eldest son faces questions about his eagerness to accept aid from an...

Spicer: Trump Stands With Attorney Who Threatened Stranger Over Email about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the White House stood behind...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.